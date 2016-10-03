BREAKING NEWS: Major Doncaster road sealed off by police following road smash

One of Doncaster's busiest roads has been sealed off by police this morning following a road traffic collision.

Sandringham Road in Intake has been taped off near to the Kenberne electrical store. There are reports there has been a serious road accident.

Motorists are being diverted away from the scene which is also near to the Clever Clogs day nursery and China Red Chinese takeaway.

Bus service 65 is also being diverted via Devonshire Road, Shaftesbury Avenue and Tudor Rd in both directions

More to follow.