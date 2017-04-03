BREAKING NEWS: Lorry spills load of animal guts and offal on main Doncaster road

A lorry has shed its load of animal guts and offal on one of Doncaster's busiest roads this afternoon.

The vehicle is understood to have tipped onto its side on the A19 Bentley Road near to the St George's Bridge intersection, spilling "animal guts and offal" across the carriageway, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 2.30pm.

One driver who witnessed the aftermath said: "There were giblets and guts and animal offal all over the road. The lorry looked like it had just gone over onto its side near the Pets at Home store on Bentley Road.

"It was a right mess - it looked about six inches deep and motorists were trying to get through."

There are unconfirmed reports that the vehicle involved belongs to the nearby Prosper De Mulder animal rendering plant, which is in nearby Ings Road.

On Facebook.Andrew Kirby wrote: "It's put me right off my food. Tons of guts and giblets everywhere."

Gina Farrell added: "Blood and guts all over" while Kelly Langfield posted: "Just drove through it, I actually thought it was dog meat."

Martyn Didcott wrote: "Managed to avoid driving through intestines and eye balls etc."

The company provides services to the agricultural and food sectors, recycling waste from meat and food industries, as a producer of green forms of energy, and as a manufacturer of products for human consumption, pet food, aquaculture, oleochemistry and agriculture.

Police and Doncaster Council clean-up teams are understood to be at the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

In a separate incident, there is also understood to have been an accident involving another lorry and a car at Playfairs Corner in Bentley, which has created further traffic problems.