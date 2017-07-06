BREAKING NEWS: Injured Doncaster man dies in hospital three days after crash

An elderly Doncaster man has lost his fight for life three days after he was injured in a car crash.

Roy Cartlidge, aged 86, was left with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a black Skoda Fabia and a silver Ford Ka on the Great Yorkshire Way, half a mile from Great North Road, in Doncaster at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 2.

Mr Cartlidge, who was a passenger in the Skoda, was taken to hospital where he died yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "His family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"The driver of the Skoda, a 42-year-old man, and the driver of the Ford, also a 42-year-old man, both suffered minor injuries.

"Police remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1019 of 2 July 2017. "