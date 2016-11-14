BREAKING NEWS: Concerns over ‘racist incidents’ processes and ‘state of disarray’ at South Yorkshire primary school slammed by Ofsted

A failing primary school has been slammed by education watchdogs after receiving the lowest possible rating in ALL key areas.

Ofsted rated Brookfield Primary Academy in Swinton as ‘Inadequate’ overall and also in the key areas covering aspects such as leadership, teaching, behaviour, welfare and early years provision.

The damning report puts the school into special measures and highlighted pupil behaviour as an area for concern. It said that while leaders were recording ‘racist incidents’, these were not being forwarded on to the local authority.

Inspectors also said ‘Leaders across the trust are not working together’ and the governing body has not met since February so ‘systems to hold leaders to account are in a state of disarray’.

Inspectors said that some pupils were hurt during one break session as adults ‘allowed poor behaviour to continue without taking effective action’.

Wakefield City Academies Trust, which took over responsibility for the academy just over a year ago, has promised ‘rapid change’.

Mike Ramsay, interim chief executive officer, said: “While there are some signs in key stage one that things are starting to improve, we accept that more rapid change needs to happen. The report is unacceptable and the children and wider community deserve better.”

Julie Mills, who has been appointed executive principal, said: “We will get this right but time is needed.”