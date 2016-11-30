BREAKING NEWS: Body found in sewer at Doncaster college

An investigation is underway after workmen discovered a body in a sewer located at a Doncaster college.

South Yorkshire Police were called to High Melton College, Doncaster at around 2.45pm yesterday following the discovery.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called following reports from workmen of a discovery of what appears to be a body.

"The dark and cold conditions prevented officers from accessing the body yesterday and so the scene was guarded overnight.

"An investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working alongside Yorkshire Water, underwater search teams and CSI officers to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."