BREAKING: Man armed with 'pistol' robs Doncaster newsagents

An armed police cordon has been in place at a Doncaster newsagents this morning, after a man armed with a pistol robbed the shop and made off with a 'small amount of money'.

The robbery occurred at Windle J A & S newsagents in Doncaster Road, Mexborough at around 6.30am this morning.

The man, who is described as being a white male dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded jacket with the hood up, was in possession of what is believed to be a pistol when he demanded money from the till from the one male member of staff working at the time of the robbery.

The member of staff is not believed to have been injured during the robbery, after which the man left on foot and walked up Hirst Gate, Mexborough.

An armed police cordon was in place outside the shop for around an hour after the incident took place, but has been removed now.

Sgt Russell Highham said: "The man is believed to have been armed with a pistol, and we're currently looking into whether the weapon was a real gun or not.

"We want the public to rest assured that we are doing all we can to catch the individual responsible for this incident expediently."

CCTV is believed to have been in place at the shop at the time of the incident, and is currently being examined by officers as part of the investigation.

The robbery comes just over a month after a male attempted to carry out an armed robbery at the Majeed Stores newsagents in Adwick Road, Mexborough at around 7.30pm on August 25.

The two newsagents are located just over half a mile away from eachother, and Sgt Highham said police were investigating the possibility that the two incidents could be linked.

Anyone with information on this morning's robbery is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 111 of Tuesday, Septmeber 27.