BREAKING: Man, 21, dies following Doncaster collision

A 21-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a crash in Doncaster, police confirmed this morning.

The collision took place in Balby Road on Saturday, October 15.

At about 6.30pm, a 52-year-old man was driving a blue Mitsubishi Galant V6 along Balby Road towards Doncaster town centre when there was a collision with the 21-year-old man, believed to have been crossing the road close to the veterinary surgery.

The 21-year-old was immediately taken to hospital but sadly died on Tuesday October, 18 .

Officers have released a police appeal this morning and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to please call 101 quoting incident number 919 of October 15 2016.