BREAKING: Library and museum could move to £15m landmark building built around former Doncaster girls school

Doncaster's library and museum could be transformed in a major new building built around the borough's landmark former girls school at Waterdale.

Proposals to transform the site were revealed this morning as part of a scheme that would use the remaining facade from the former school, at Waterdale, as part of a design for a £15 million building which would accommodate Doncaster Library, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the borough's archives.

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery

The library would move from its current site on Waterdale, the museum from its premises on Chequer Road, and the archives from its current base in Balby. The former Chequer Road siet would be used for storing items of heritage value, but the current library and archive building would be sold off.

A Council spokesman said: "A common feature for successful and vibrant towns and cities is good access to high quality cultural, heritage and learning services for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

"Major plans which will deliver this for Doncaster are being considered by the Cabinet. There are plans for an iconic 21st century building which will transform how library and heritage resources are provided in the borough."