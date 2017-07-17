BREAKING: HS2 route to go via Sheffield city centre and Dearne Valley

Ministers have confirmed HS2 will feature a spur through Sheffield city centre, with the main line cutting through the Dearne.

The Government has announced its planned route today - with a spur leaving the main line just before Chesterfield, and then going through Sheffield city centrem before linking back with the main route further north.

The main high speed line will go through the Dearne Valley, meaning some of the properties in the Shimmer estate in Mexborough will have to be demolished.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion stated on Twitter: "Furious!! Just got email from Grayling confirming HS2 will follow the M18 route which means S Yorkshire won't get a proper stop."

The confirmed route for HS2 through South Yorkshire.