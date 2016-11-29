BREAKING: Former football coach, probed by police after ex-Sheffield United player's revelation, charged with more child sex offences

Barry Bennell, serial paedophile at the centre of football’s sex abuse scandal, faces eight further offences of sexual assault against a boy aged under 14.

Crown Prosecution Service investigators confirm they have received a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of historical abuse between 1981 and 1985.

The 62-year-old one-time Crewe Alexandra youth coach, branded "Jimmy Savile of soccer", is scheduled to appear before South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on December 14.

The former children's home worker has now been discharged from hospital after on Friday being found unconscious at a Stevenage address.

Five police forces are probing his actions since Blade old boy Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to reveal he was abused by the renowned talent scout from the age of 11,

Now aged 43, he predicted there were other victims. Since speaking out more than 20-plus former players have come forward to say they too were abused by Bennell and other coaches.

Greater Manchester Police, the Metropolitan Police and Hampshire, Cheshire and Northumbria police forces have all launched investigations.

Bennell was jailed for four years in 1994 for raping a British boy on a football tour of Florida. He was then jailed for nine years in 1998 for 23 offences against six boys in England and was handed a two-year sentence in 2015 for abusing a boy at a football camp in Macclesfield in 1980.

As many as seven professional clubs are embroiled in the growing scandal, Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor confirms.