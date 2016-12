Firefighters are currently tackling a fire that has broken out at a popular Isle of Axholme pub.

Humberside Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze at the Red Lion, Crowle at 1.30pm.

A total of four appliances have been sent to the blaze, which is believed to have originated on the first floor.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze is believed to be 'fairly serious'.