BREAKING: Decision on fracking testing plans in Doncaster village deferred after legal challenge from Friends of the Earth

A decision over plans requesting permission for fracking test drilling in a village near Doncaster has been deferred after a late legal challenge on the site from Friends of the Earth.

Following the legal challenge from the environmental group the meeting to decide upon plans for exploratory drilling for shale gas in Misson Springs, Misson has now been adjourned until November 15

A representative from Nottinghamshire County Council told the meeting that a solicitor had been adjourned in order to allow the council to get definitive legal advice.

The development site – a former Cold War missile launch site - is off Springs Road, around two miles north east of Misson in Bassetlaw and close to the Nottinghamshire, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire local government boundary.

The application is for the development of a temporary well site, which will involve the drilling of two exploratory shale gas wells to explore the rock geology below the ground to find out if it is likely to contain shale gas.

Experts believe that the Bowland Hodder Shale, a rock strata lying beneath northern and central England, could contain significant supplies of shale gas.

If permission is given, the first well would be drilled vertically to around 3,500m with a further well drilled vertically and then horizontally in a southerly direction towards Misson.

The council says it has taken extensive consultation, with more than 40 organisations providing feedback and 2,600 individual representations about the application. There was an initial eight week consultation period, with further public consultation in April/May and July/August following the submission of additional information by Island Gas Limited about the development.

Shale gas development regulated in the UK and requires planning permission from the County Council, together with approvals, checks and permits from the Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive and the Oil and Gas Authority.

During today's Planning and Licensing meeting, five organisations made presentations to the Committee to share their views with County Councillors about the planning application.

They include: Misson Parish Council Misson Community Action Group FrackFree Nottinghamshire Island Gas Limited United Kingdom Oil and Offshore Gas.