BREAKING: Body found in search for missing Doncaster man

Police have found a body in the search for a Doncaster man missing since Monday.

Police searching for 45-year-old Alfred Taylor can confirm that a body was found in Doncaster woodland yesterday.

Officers were called at around 3pm after the body of a man was discovered in woodland near Campsall Road, Askern.

The body has been formally identified as Alfred Taylor. His family has been notified and are receiving support.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and offered information to help in the search."