BREAKING: Ben Needham search police latest

The update follows revelation a Greek farmhouse, outside which the Sheffield tot was last seen playing, could now be demolished.

Here South Yorkshire Police lead officer DI Jon Cousins reports on Operation Ben eighth day.

His Kos search team remains in "negotiations" with owner of a house Ben's grandfather was renovating when the 21-month-old went missing a quarter of a century ago.

Investigating officers are now working on the theory the toddler may have been accidentally crushed and buried by a digger, clearing a building plot close to the building.

DI Cousins is "'pleased with the way negotiations are going" while conceding it is "clearly a difficult decision" for the property owner to make.

He confirmed his officers are as motivated today as when excavation work began over a week ago.

DI Cousins at the Kos dig

"This is day eight of the search to find the answers for Ben's family in relation to what happened on the site back in 1991".

"I had a briefing last night with the team. It's very important to ensure that the motivation is still there and I'm very pleased to say that it definitely is.

"I spoke to the family yesterday and they said they are taking every day as it comes," said DI Cousins.

"I'm taking every moment of every day as it comes because, at any given time, any one of the team could call me over and approach me that they may have found something which is going to give those answers everybody is so eager for."