BREAKING: Arrests made over Doncaster pub shooting

Two arrests have been made in relation to a shooting at a Doncaster pub earlier this month.

Detectives investigating the incident at Memories Sports Bar, Mexborough, made the arrests this morning.

During a number of warrants carried out in connection with the investigation, detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It was reported that at around 11.10pm on Wednesday, August 9, the driver of a green Mini with concealed number plates pulled up outside Memories Sports Bar on Bank Street.

A shot was fired into the doorway before the car was driven away.

No-one was injured, however damage was caused to the inside of the bar.

Acting Detective Sergeant Dean Hamby, who is investigating the incident, said police were taking a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to the incident.

“I understand this incident will have caused concern and distress within the community and I would like to offer my reassurance incidents of this nature are not tolerated by South Yorkshire Police.

“Dedicated officers are currently investigating the incident and we will continue to take action to bring those responsible to justice.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV and ask anyone with information to contact 101, quoting incident 1141 August 9.

You can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.