Breakfast show presenter Toby Foster finally returns to BBC Radio Sheffield after three month absence

BBC Radio Sheffield breakfast show host Toby Foster has returned to the airwaves this morning after a three-month absence which saw him investigated by bosses.

The presenter was placed under investigation by bosses over his use of social media and had been absent from the station since March.

But the comedian and actor finally returned to the show this morning at 7am.

Ahead of his return this morning, last night he tweeted: "Normal service is resumed."

Last month he said he had been "missing" the show and added: "I can't wait to be back."

The 47-year-old denied he had been sacked by the station after rumours began circulating about his disappearance.

The BBC issued a statement saying that Foster was being investigated over his use of social media.

A BBC spokesman said: "The impartiality of our journalism is of the utmost importance to us.

"We have clear social media guidelines, which we take very seriously. We have spoken to the people concerned and we are continuing to investigate."

The investigation is believed to be in connection with a series of tweets Foster posted on March 22 - the day of the Westminster terrorist attack in London.

On that date he tweeted: "Look Twitter. I'm home now, and I've just told 'Bel I'm in trouble. She says I've got to go in the naughty step. #reallife."

Sports presenter Paul Walker has been filling in for Foster on the breakfast show.

The presenter has previously been in hot water with BBC bosses after being suspended for six weeks in 2013 after calling his boss a "c***" on a tweet.

Foster, who starred alongside Peter Kay in smash hit comedy Phoenix Nights, has spent his time away from the station to help organise Wentworth Live which took place at Wentworth Woodhouse on May 28 and featured the likes of Tony Christie, Heaven 17, T'Pau and Lemar.