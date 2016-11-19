Bravery award for Doncaster hero Scott

A Doncaster man has been honoured with a national bravery award for saving a neighbour from a fire.

Scott Brown received a gold medal at the National Police and Public Bravery Awards for his action nearly two years ago.

This year’s awards ceremony recognised the acts of 94 people for their courage and bravery.

Scott was asleep at home in Doncaster when he was awoken by the sound of his neighbour’s smoke alarm going off.

He quickly became aware of a fire in the front room of the house next door, where a young couple in their early 20s lived.

He could see the female was trapped in the house in an upstairs bedroom.

Scott climbed on to the roof of the bay window of his property and jumped across to the bay window of the neighbour’s property.

It took him directly above the fire.

He opened the window and leaned into the property, pulling her from the premises and lowering her to the ground.

He then returned to find the male neighbour, and pulled him through the window, also lowering him to the ground.

Scott then jumped down from the bay window.

He was found lying in the street by officers, suffering from smoke inhalation.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the fire was caused by faulty Christmas lights.

The Police Public Bravery Awards were set up in 1965 as Provincial Police Awards by members of the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO), who wished to recognise outstanding cases of assistance given to the police by members of the public in helping to keep law and order.

The gold award takes the form of a gold-plated, sterling silver medal, mounted in a case, and a certificate signed by the president of the National Police Chiefs Council.

Silver award winners are presented with a sterling silver medal, mounted in a case, and a certificate signed by the president of the NPCC.