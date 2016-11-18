Brave Doncasater boy’s wrestling dreams come true at top arena show

A brave youngster who is battling cancer got the surprise of his life when he was invited to meet some of his wrestling heroes.

Doncaster boy Liam Morrison, who is one year into a three-year chemotherapy treatment programme, was invited to see a sold-out World Wrestling Entertainment show at London’s Wembley Arena.

But the surprises didn’t end there - as the five-year-old, his brother and parents were invited back stage to meet his heroes including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

A picture posted of Liam with Roman has already received over 174,000 Instagram likes on WWE’s official page with tens of thousands more on Facebook.

It was organised by charities Eve’s Trust and Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids, which help to make dreams come true for terminally or seriously ill children.

Liam’s mum Lyndsey, a Doncaster nurse, said: “You know that childhood cancers go on, until you’re thrown into that situation, you never ever understand how heart breaking it is for someone to sit in front of you to say ‘your child has cancer’.

“He is stunned. He has his very own wrestling ring! I am very overwhelmed. I had to hold back the tears when he watched the video revealing he was going to London.”

The trip also included a chauffeur driven visit around London’s most popular tourist attractions, as Liam cannot travel on public transport because of the risks of infections that can have a devastating impact on his health.

Claire Graham, dreams coordinator for Eve’s Trust, said: “We’ve been working with Liam’s family for quite some time to make sure that his dream could come true after everything he has been through.

“After working tirelessly to arrange a meet and greet with the WWE wrestlers after the show and giving them a trip to remember, we contacted Cash for Kids, who invited Liam’s family to Hallam FM to help us reveal the surprise to him.”

Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids children’s charity organised another surprise for Liam and his family.

After speaking to radio presenter John Harrison from Big John at Breakfast, he led the family to a room to reveal a bed converted in to a wrestling ring for Liam along with other treats including WWE Money in the Bank play set and toys for his older brother.

A video of the moment that revealed the big surprises for Liam and his family, which is available on Hallam FM Cash for Kids Facebook page, currently has thousands of views online which is raising awareness of Mission Christmas, South Yorkshire’s largest gift appeal - backed by the Doncaster Free Press, which launched this week.

Mission Christmas, which boosted the local economy last year by over £1.1 million, encourages the public to buy an extra gift and donate it.

The scheme helped a record breaking 21,458 children last year. Applications for over 5,000 children have already been received ahead of this year’s campaign.

Allan Ogle, Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids’ charity manager, said: “We were all incredibly touched by what Liam and his family are going through and really wanted to help make those memories last a lifetime. Mission Christmas is all about helping children where we live and providing hope. We’re renowned for supporting local charities like Eve’s Trust and we are expecting to support dozens of other charities, organisations, food banks and community groups through Mission Christmas this year.”

Registration is open to become a drop-off point and for fundraising activities. Visit Hallam FM Mission Christmas