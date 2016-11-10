Brave cancer fighter, 7, takes to South Yorkshire street with megaphone urging shoppers to donate

A brave schoolgirl who has been battling cancer is urging people to clear out their wardrobes and donate unwanted clothing to help fund potentially life-saving research.

Imogen Whittaker, of Skellow, who has just completed two and a half years having treatment for leukaemia, is supporting Give Up Clothes for Good, a partnership between TK Maxx and Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

The Owston Park Primary School pupil is rallying people across Doncaster to help beat children’s cancers sooner by dropping off any clothing, accessories and quality homeware they no longer need at their nearest TK Maxx store, such as the one at The Wheatley Centre.

The seven-year-old posed with a megaphone to help highlight the message loud and clear – unwanted clothes really could save lives.

Each bag of donated items will be transformed into vital funds for research into cures and kinder treatments for cancers affecting children, teens and young adults, when they are sold in Cancer Research UK shops.

Mum Clair, aged 32, said: “When you hear the words your child has cancer, it feels like someone has pulled the rug from beneath you. I was terrified that I was going to lose her.

“I am so proud of her. She is such a little fighter and coped with the two and a half years of treatment with unbelievable bravery, strength and resilience - despite all the things she was missing out on while she was ill.”