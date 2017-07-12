Brass band concert to mark opening of new Doncaster bridge

A brass band concert will mark the official opening of a newly restored bridge in Doncaster this weekend.

Members of Hatfield Brass Band will deliver an afternoon of summer sounds at Campsall Country Park at a ceremony to mark the restoration and re-opening of the venue's Carriage Bridge.

Organised by the Friends of Campsall Country Park, the event will also include a summer fayre.

The event takes place between 10am and 5pm on Sunday. There will be stalls and activities as well as the concert.

For more information, contact the group on 07947 102588 or 07711 608140.

The group meets on the third Monday of every month at the Wellingtona Centre, Campsall.