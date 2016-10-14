BRA-VO for Sheffield's revolutionary breast cancer care support

Hallam University and Sheffield NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust have partnered with Panache Lingerie to develop a bra that could help women undergoing breast radiotherapy.

The uplifting underwear is designed to enhance accuracy of treatment, improve patient comfort and help those undergoing radiotherapy to maintain dignity during treatment.

Radiotherapy support

SuPPORT 4 All study, funded by National Institute for Health Research Invention for Innovation Programme, hopes the bra may eventually eliminate need for permanent pinpoint tell-tale tattoos marks currently used to accurately position patient under radiotherapy machine.

Panache head of innovation Clare Robertson said "We are extremely excited to be working with Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals on this study.

"This work is incredibly important for patients receiving treatment for breast cancer and we are honoured to be able to bring our 30-plus years of experience within the lingerie industry to the project.”

Prototypes are currently being tested on healthy volunteers using 3D surface imaging before first patients test the bra within clinical setting early next year.