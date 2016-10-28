Boy, aged 13, found dead after shed fire in Doncaster

A boy, aged 13, has died in a shed fire in Doncaster.

The teenager, who has not yet been named, was found after a blaze broke out in a shed in Byron Avenue, Campsall, at 9pm last night.

Firefighters made the grim discovery after extinguishing the blaze.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police attended an address in Byron Avenue, Campsall, Doncaster, at 9pm following a report of a shed fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished a body was found within the shed, believed to be that of a 13-year-old male.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place and a joint investigation by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."