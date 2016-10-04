Boy, aged 12, fighting for life after electric shock on railway line near Doncaster

A boy, aged 12, has been left fighting for life after suffering an electric shock on a railway line near Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to the line close to South Elmsall, Pontefract, following reports of somebody on the track, at 6.15pm yesterday.

The boy was treated at the scene for electrical burns before being rushed to hospital, where he is in a critical condition today.

Witnesses to the incident have been urged to come forward.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Just before 6.15pm yesterday, our officers were called to the line close to South Elmsall, Pontefract, following reports of a person on the tracks.

"We attended alongside paramedics and a 12-year-old boy was treated by paramedics for serious electrical burns.

"He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Inquiries are on-going to establish how the boy came to be on the tracks."

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.