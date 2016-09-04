Boy, 4, abducted by man with links to Doncaster

A man with links to Doncaster is believed to have taken a four-year-old boy from his home last night.

Namvu Neuyen, also known as William, was taken by a man believed to be 43-year-old Vietnamese national Ho Xuan Hung, also know as 'Tiger', from his home on Rock Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

Namvu was last seen walking down Rock Street towards Christchurch Road, with the man at around 10.30pm.

Detectives have launched a full enquiry and are working to obtain a detailed description of the pair, including what they were wearing at the time of the disappearance.

Extensive enquiries are underway to locate them, a force spokesman said.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector, Steve Ashmore who is leading the investigation said: "It's of paramount importance that we find Namvu and return him safely to his mum.

Contact 999 if you see this man

"We know that Ho Xuan Hung has links to the Chesterfield and Doncaster areas so I'd ask that this appeal is also shared in those areas.

"I also strongly urge the man who has taken Namvu to take him to a place of safety as soon as possible so we can reunite him with his mum."

If you believe you have information about Namvu's disappareance please ring 101. If you believe you know the whereabouts of Namvu please call 999 immediately.