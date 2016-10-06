Boy, 12, dies after electric shock on railway near Doncaster

A boy, aged 12, has died after suffering serious electrical burns on a railway line near Doncaster.

The youngster was found injured on the main Doncaster to Leeds line, near South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, at 6.15pm on Monday.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital but died yesterday with his family at his bedside.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "He was taken to hospital for treatment but despite best efforts, the boy sadly passed away in the presence of his family. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish how the boy came to be on the tracks but the death is not being treated as suspicious."

Neighbours have described how they tried to help the boy, who has not been named, as he lay seriously injured on the tracks.

An inquest into the death will be held.

