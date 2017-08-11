Boxing champion tells all for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

South Yorkshire boxing fans have the chance to meet three-time ABA Heavyweight Champion Tony Bellew and help raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

An Evening with Tony Bellew at Hellaby Hall, Rotherham on Friday 8 September will give guests an opportunity to hear all about the career of the former Commonwealth light heavyweight champion.

The meet and greet event includes an interview with Tony, charity auction, raffle and three course meal, with £10 from every ticket going to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice, which supports families facing the toughest of times.

Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew was born in Liverpool and enjoyed a 40 - 7 amateur career before turning professional in October 2007. Known for his saying ‘Fail to prepare.... Prepare to Fail’, Tony held the WBC intercontinental belt after stopping Colombian Edison Miranda in the ninth round at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Anna Gott, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “This is going to be a fantastic night out for sports fans and a chance to hear all about the amazing career of a boxing great. We’re delighted that fundraising on the evening will be going to Bluebell Wood, as well as a percentage of ticket sales. Every penny raised can make a huge difference to our families, helping them to live with love and laughter, whether they have days, weeks or years left together.”

Tickets start at £75 per person, and can be purchased online at www.seetickets.com/event/an-evening-with-tony-bellew/hellaby-hall-hotel-rotherham/1122157 or by calling Daniel on 07447 214662. £10 from each ticket sale will go directly to Bluebell Wood.

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children they care for, both at the hospice and in the community, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.