Body found in South Yorkshire house

A woman is under arrest this morning following the discovery of a body in a house in South Yorkshire.

Officers were called to a property in Winnipeg Road, Bentley, at 8.30pm yesterday by the ambulance service and found the body of a 56-year-old man.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a 62-year-old woman has been arrested.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to a house on Winnipeg Road in Doncaster on Monday, after the body of a 56-year-old man was discovered.

"Police were called to the address in the Bentley area by ambulance staff at 8.30pm and are treating the death as unexplained.

"A 62-year-old woman has been arrested."