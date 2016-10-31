'Bobbies on the beat' takes on new meaning in South Yorkshire Police's Halloween music video

South Yorkshire police officers are on the beat (and sometimes off) in a YouTube video of staff dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The dance merges popular moves from Jackson’s song with shapes from the Running Man Challenge that went viral earlier this year.

The filmed dance is part of SYP’s Dark Nights campaign to help people stay safe over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The force said: "The Halloween and Bonfire Night period can be an enjoyable time of year, but for some people the festivities, alongside the dark evenings, can make them feel vulnerable.

"We know that there can be particular concerns around anti-social behaviour in some communities.

"We ask you to be tolerant around this time as there may be more people on the streets in the evening, enjoying the celebrations, but there is nothing to suggest that anti-social behaviour increases at this time of year."

