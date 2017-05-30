Blooming marvellous gardening effort makes Eastoft beautiful

Now in its second year Eastoft Gardening Club has, through the hard work of its members and generosity of its sponsors and much fundraising, found that it is able this year to enter several village projects into “The Campaign for Rural Britain” best kept village competition and Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom initiative.

This year the club will look after floral planting at the cenotaph, the village hall, Sampson Street, Hall Cottage frontage, the school entrance, Washinghall Lane green and the boat on the green, placed specifically to mark the historic fact that the River Don once ran through the heart of the village until the Isle was drained by Vermuyden.

The club thanked SSE, Eastoft Parish Council, Mark Coulman of Hall Farm and the children of the school in helping with the planting.

The club meets every second Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm in the village hall.

Pictured are Eastoft Gardening Club with a boat they are using as a flower planter in the High Street.