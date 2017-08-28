Blaze damages Sheffield 1940s-themed visitor attraction

A blaze damaged part of a 1940s-themed visitor attraction in Sheffield last night.

Firefighters were called out to Manor Cottages at about 8pm after flames from a pottery kiln spread to part of the roof.

Two crews from Sheffield Central and one from Parkway stations spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

Jim Moll, watch manager at Sheffield Central Station, said: "The fire had spread to part of the roof above the kiln.

"There was a number of people who were there but they were unharmed and the fire only caused a small amount of damage."

Manor Cottages is part of the Manor Lodge complex and promises visitors a 'true 1940s experience' giving people a chance to find out what life was like on Manor Oaks Farm during the Second World War.