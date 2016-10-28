Bins and car set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

A car was torched in an arson attack in Sheffield just before midnight.

The Ford Ka was found burning in Stone Lane, Woodhouse, at 11.50pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Crews also dealt with a number of wheelie bin fires, which were all started deliberately.

Doncaster firefighters dealt with blazes in Stafford Place, Denaby and Buckingham Road, Town Moor, while fires were also extinguished in Myrtle Close, Arbourthorne, Sheffield and Rose Hill Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.