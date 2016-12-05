Bin set alight on Doncaster playground

Firefighters dealt with a bin set alight on a children's playground in Doncaster.

The fire on Harewood Avenue, Woodlands, was discovered at 7.30pm last night.

Firefighters in Doncaster also dealt with cars torched on Windermere Drive, Lakeside and Lands End Road, Thorne, last night.

Yesterday afternoon a derelict building was torched on Stevenson Road, Balby.

Anyone with information should call Doncaster Police on 101.

