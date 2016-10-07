Billions of fleas with huge penises could invade Sheffield bedrooms this autumn

Billions of so-called super fleas with massive penises could invade bedrooms across Sheffield this autumn.

The new breed of fleas - far bigger than other fleas - will come out of hibernation over the coming weeks, according to experts.

The flea has a penis which is two-and-a-half times the length of its body - the largest genitalia relative of any bug.

The new insect breed is believed to have originated in Europe over the past few years and has spread to the UK.

Rob Simpson, of Basis Prompt which recognises professional pest controllers across the country, said: “Fleas which would usually remain dormant for much longer, became active sooner, leading to more prolific breeding and therefore a larger population.”

Doctors say flea bites usually appear as red spots and are very itchy, commonly being found on the feet and legs.

Any bites should be washed with soap and water and then an antiseptic cream should be applied.

If the bite is painful or swollen, take a painkiller such as paracetamol or ibuprofen and use an antihistamine cream.

The flea invasion is the latest in a recent spate of insect related invasions in the last few weeks.

We revealed how sex crazed spiders as big as mice were set to invade along with bored, drunk German wasps and a plague of 200 billion daddy long legs were all headed our way.