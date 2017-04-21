Bike library launched as centre prepares to host the Tour de Yorkshire finish

Full Gas bikes at Fox Valley in North Sheffield is celebrating the centre hosting the finish of the Tour de Yorkshire by launching a brand new Bike Library initiative for north Sheffield.

Fox Valley will be the backdrop for the dramatic finale of the Tour de Yorkshire race on Sunday April 30. Thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the final day of the three day event which is being billed as the “Yorkshire Terrier.”

On Monday, April 24, the new Yorkshire Bank Bike Library will be launched as a legacy to the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire finishing at Fox Valley. The library will be based in a transformed shipping container in the centre’s car park with the aim of making cycling accessible to all.

The Mayor of Stocksbridge Councillor Alan Laws as well as Sheffield City Councillor Steve Wilson and Angela Smith MP will be the first guests to visit the Bike Library at Monday’s launch.

Former pro cyclist Tony Gibb, of Full Gas Bikes said: “This is a really fantastic initiative to get people cycling and we are pleased to be part of it here at Full Gas. The idea is simple – anyone can come along and borrow a bike, whether it’s for an organised ride out or just to get back into cycling.”

To find out more about the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries Click here and to find out more about The Tour de Yorkshire Click here