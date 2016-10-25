Bid to encourage patient safety ‘whistle-blowers’ at Doncaster hospitals

Hospital staff are being encouraged to become whistle-blowers and report any concerns they have about care in a bid to improve patient safety.

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough are urged to raise any worries about patient safety with a newly-appointed team of ‘Freedom to Speak Up Guardians’.

They have been introduced nationwide as part of recommendations by Sir Robert Francis after he highlighted a number of failings in care during an inquiry into Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the guardians will help to create ‘a more open place to work, where all staff feel confident to speak up about patient care at all times.’

The seven guardians will work alongside the organisation’s leadership teams in order to elevate the profile of raising concerns.

Lynn Goy, lead guardian and staff governor for nurses and midwives, said: “As local guardians we are here for anyone who has a serious concern. We are asking staff to get in touch if they see anything wrong and we will guide them through the process to ensure it is brought to the attention of the relevant people. Listening to members of team DBH and helping them raise concerns is important in ensuring that our patients have a good and, importantly, safe experience and is just another aspect of ensuring we offer the best quality care.”

In a statement the trust said: “The health service is keen to make sure that any concerns that staff, patients and the public have are acted on in the interests of better patient care. The guardians are asking people that if they see something’s wrong, to do what’s right and speak up.”

The guardians are:- Public governors George Webb and Utpal Barua, staff governors Roy Underwood, Lynn Goy and Lorraine Robinson, and Mr Jayant Dugar, guardian for safe working for junior doctors.

The guardians can be contacted on 01302 644300.