Bid to boost women apprentices in Doncaster

Network Rail has joined forces with the Young Women’s Trust to launch a campaign aimed at encouraging more women to become apprentices.

The two organisations are encouraging Doncaster women to join Network Rail’s advanced apprenticeship scheme for the next intake starting in March next year. Network Rail, which manages the country’s railways, has pledged to host seminars and workshops in the town over the next few months as part of the scheme.

Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Women are woefully underrepresented in our industry and at Network Rail we are determined to challenge that. We need a highly skilled workforce to enable us to deliver our multi-billion pound railway upgrade plan and a network fit for the 21st century.”

For more information visit www.networkrail.co.uk