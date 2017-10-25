Best decorated Tour of Britain bikes announced

One hundred and twenty professional cyclists raced around our area on 5 September when North Lincolnshire hosted an entire stage of this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Communities and businesses across North Lincolnshire enthusiastically supported the race and hundreds of decorated green bikes lined the route to greet the riders as they made their way from Normanby Hall to Central Park in Scunthorpe.

To celebrate the fantastic efforts residents went to to welcome the Tour, North Lincolnshire Council launched competitions for the Best Decorated House, Best Decorated Business and Best Decorated Village.

Best Decorated House went to Lisa Pell of Flixborough. Lisa said: “My husband and I are cycling fans so knowing the stage was coming past our house was very exciting!

“I like making wreaths so my idea was to basically re-create that on the bike’s wheels. My husband entered me in the competition and told me later on; it was a total surprise to win

“On race day we had a lovely afternoon at the finish line.”

Best Decorated Business was awarded to Lindsey Lodge Hospice. Jenny Baynham from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said:

“Were delighted to pick up our trophy, which we’ll proudly display in the hospice!

“Our display was a real team effort and involved our day care patients, staff and volunteers, as well as youngsters from two Lifestyle groups, who helped us make all the decorations.

“The Tour passed right by Lindsey Lodge, so it was exciting to see our decorations on television, as a back drop as the cyclists went by. Our patients were able to cheer them past, so it truly was a memorable day for everyone at the Hospice.”

Best Decorated Village went to Haxey Parish, with Burton upon Stather and Hibaldstow named runners-up.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The best decorated competitions celebrated those who went the extra mile to make sure North Lincolnshire looked its best on race day. Our communities really got behind the Tour and hundreds of bikes and decorations lined our streets.

“I’m sure the North Lincolnshire stage of this year’s Tour will be remembered for our brilliantly decorated towns and villages, and the vast numbers of people who came out to cheer the riders on.

“We have shown that North Lincolnshire can successfully host major national events and well and truly put our area on the map.”

A huge thank you to everyone who dressed streets and houses with bunting and green bikes, showing North Lincolnshire’s best side.

Despite a very damp start to the day, an estimated 200,000 spectators lined the route to cheer on the pros. A further estimated 178m people watched the race on TV around the world, with the entire race broadcast live on ITV4 across the UK.

