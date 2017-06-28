Bereaved families offered safe place in Doncaster

A support group to help families who have experienced the loss of a loved one has been set up at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The group offers people a safe place to go and talk with others in similar situations, to voice their pain, emotions and fears with genuine understanding, empathy and support. The group is also a place to talk about loved ones.

The group was inspired by Lynsey Moore, who co-founded it after losing her husband, Drew, to cancer. Lynsey said: “Setting up the support group and reaching out to others who have suffered a devastating loss has helped me to feel less alone. Until you have faced and lived through a bereavement you can never truly understand the impact on every aspect of your life and emotional wellbeing. Meeting others who have been through such a loss has helped me to recognise that my thoughts, feelings and emotions are normal.”

The group already has about 10 members and is helping local people come to terms with a loss and offering them a supportive network to depend on.

Lara Cunnane-Reay, Chatsfield Chemotherapy Unit Ward Manager and founder of the group said: “Losing a family member can be an emotional time for anyone. Unfortunately, it’s something that we will all experience in our lifetimes and everybody deals with it differently. Talking to others who have experienced a loss can bring comfort and understanding at a difficult time. The group offers support in coming to terms with the grief that you might be experiencing and helps you to recognise that you are not alone.”

The Bereavement Support Group meet on the first Saturday of every month between 10.00am and 12.00 midday, in the Chatsfield Suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. If you would like more information or are interested in attending the group please call 01302 642885.