Benidorm in a banger to raise money for hospice

The son of a former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper is undertaking a huge charity drive this week to raise money for charity.

Mick Fletcher, whose father Jim played in goal for Rovers in the 1950s, is driving in the Benidorm or Bust rally.

The 1,400 mile journey from Calais to Benidorm gets underway as soon as the field rolls off the ferry from Dover on Wednesday morning.

From there, there are stops at Rouen, Bordeaux and Zaragoza before the drivers finish at Benidorm.

Along the way, Mr Fletcher will complete a life-long goal: Driving through the Pyrenees mountain range.

"I've wanted to do it for most of my life," he said.

"I was in Benidorm a few weeks ago, and as we flew back over the Pyrenees, I thought 'it looks awesome'.

"It's on my bucket list, if you like. This is going to tick one off for me."

Joining Mr Fletcher on the team are Ian Brocksopp and Sean McDonough.

Teams are split into three sections for the rally - bangers, classics and your 'daily driver'.

Mr Fletcher's team, Blobby2Benidorm, has entered the banger class. Each car must be worth £200 or less.

The team's bright pink Citroen Picasso will be scrapped after the drive.

"We'll drive it, scrap it and then fly home," Mr Fletcher said.

The bright pink car will turn a few heads on the rally with its Mr Blobby theme.

Mr Blobby is a character on variety television programme Noel's House Party.

Mr Fletcher had hoped to raise £1,100 for the Ashgate Hospicecare at Chesterfield. He has more than £1,350 so far.

"We've smashed our target," he said.

