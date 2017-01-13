Beauty therapist, 19, claims Doncaster taxi driver locked her in cab and demanded SEX ACT for £50

Doncaster Council are investigating claims that a taxi driver locked a 19-year-old beauty therapist in his cab and demanded she perform a sex act on him for £50 of 'easy money.'

Carla May Wainwright says the incident took place after hailing a black cab from Doncaster town centre to Besscarr at around 3am on Sunday, January 8.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter says the short journey began innocently enough with the unknown cabbie making conversation with her about what she did for a living.

But after telling him she was a beauty therapist, Carla May said the driver 'got weird' and began asking if she did 'private massages'.

She said: " I made him pull up at the top of my street because I didn't want him to know where I lived.

"It was then that he locked me in and asked for oral sex, saying it would be £50 of easy money.

"I was locked in his taxi which felt like forever. But luckily he got out and let me out of his side and asked me again so I started walking down someone's drive pretending it was my house."

Carla May says she decided to take action against the driver, after she spotted him parked outside Boogie Bar in Hall Gate three nights later.

"I was ok until I saw him again last night out again," said Carla May, adding "it riled me up thinking he was out to lure more people in."

"I'm a singer-songwriter and have to get a lot of taxis home after gigs but I don't feel comfortable anymore.

"But they finish too late to be picked up or to get a bus."

Gill Gillies, assistant director for environment, said: “We are aware of the complaint that has been made by Ms Wainwright.

"While the majority of taxi drivers in Doncaster are well trained and very professional, we always take any reports of inappropriate driver conduct seriously.

"This complaint is currently being fully investigated and appropriate action, if needed, will be taken once this investigation has been concluded.”

Following the incident, Carla-May shared the details of her terrifying page on her Facebook page and urged others to do the same. The post was shared more than 1,300 times.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are aware of the Facebook post and have spoken to the woman, who has arranged to come in to make an official complaint to police.

"The matter will then be thoroughly looked in to in due course.

“South Yorkshire Police are liaising with the council and taxi licensing, who have also been made aware.”