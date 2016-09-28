Beauty queen past of Doncaster Apprentice star revealed

A Doncaster children's clothing shop boss hoping to win over Lord Sugar in the new series of The Apprentice was a former beauty queen, national newspapers have revealed.

Frances Bishop, 25, the wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neil Bishop and who runs the Pud clothing store in King's Arcade, St Sepulchre Gate, competed in the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant in 2013, the Daily Mail has revealed with a series of pictures from her past.

Frances, who describes herself a 'pocket rocket' was yesterday unveiled as one of the 18 contestants in the new series which starts on October 6.

Publishing a number of photos of Frances in a skimpy blue bikini, the newspaper reported that she represented the Fylde Coast while competing in the pageant.

The Mail reported: "In newly resurfaced pictures, the 25-year-old brunette beauty is seen strutting her stuff onstage as she displays her lithe frame in a flattering, barely-there blue bikini.

"With her raven tresses sitting atop her head in a glamorous updo, Frances is seen walking confidently in towering silver heels, while she holds her sash in one hand."

"Later in the show, she is shown displaying her curves in a plunging red lace minidress as she stands tall in a pair of black stilettos.

"Frances, then bearing the surname McVeigh, also ramps up the glamour in a glittering full-length turquoise gown, which makes her look every inch the winner."

However, despite her impressive efforts, her dreams of being crowned the victor were ultimately dashed as the title went to Ashley Powell that year.