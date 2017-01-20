Beautiful cat Star searches for a new caring home in South Yorkshire

A caring home is being sought for this beautiful feline who was handed in to the RSPCA in Sheffield after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Star is a two and half-year-old black and white domestic cat and is available for a trial adoption/foster period to ensure she gets settled with the right people.

Adam Spencer of the RSPCA said: “We really need to find a home for our beautiful girl, Star. She was brought to us by an inspector due to concerns for her welfare.

“When she first arrived here, Star was very worried and untrusting of the staff and chose to stay hidden. She has come on amazingly with the people she knows and trusts and will greet you with a trill or a chirp, she likes to be involved in whatever you are doing (she even tries to help with the cleaning) or she will go and have a little explore.

“She loves a gentle fuss and groom and adores spending time with her favourite people.”

He continued: “Star is a sensitive girl though who needs lots of love and support to keep her happy. She really needs to get to know her carers before you see her true, affectionate and sweet personality and if she feels upset or stressed she can panic and lash out (although this is very rare now).”

Star is looking for an adult only home with understanding and experienced cat owners who will let her settle into her new surroundings at her own pace.

Adam added: “This sweet girl just likes to know that she can make her own choices without pressure and can have attention on her own terms. When she is not in the mood for company, she just retreats to her den for some quiet and relaxation time. We really want to see this girl truly happy, settled and in a forever home of her own.”

Phone 0114 2898050.