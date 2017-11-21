Barnsley's Christmas lights switch-on cancelled

Events planned for tomorrow night's Christmas lights switch-on in Barnsley have been cancelled in the interests of public safety.

Barnsley Council said the cancellation was due to forecasts of adverse weather conditions.



A spokesman for the authority said: "On the basis of the warnings issued by the Met Office, forecasting high winds and rain, we're unable to hold the event as planned.



"Businesses will be open as usual for late night shopping.



"We're looking at alternative dates to host a Christmas celebration in the town centre.



"We apologise for any disappointment this may cause but we have to consider people's safety."