Banksy style naked man graffiti startles Doncaster rail passengers

Risque Banksy style graffiti of a naked man exposing himself has startled and amused commuters at a Doncaster railway station.

The blue stencil has been sprayed onto a gate at Bentley railway station in the last few days - and passengers have been taking photos of the artwork.

The artist has stencilled the image of a naked man exposing himself onto a gate near to the station - spray painting the bolt blue to represent the character's manhood.

Paula Smith, one of the commuters who has seen the artwork, said: "Whoever did it obviously put some thought into it as they've positioned it so the bolt looks like his thingy!

"The first time I saw it I was quite startled but now it makes me smile on the way to work in the morning."

Others have been taking pictures of the painting ahead of catching trains to Doncaster and Sheffield.

David Fordham, of Arksey, said: "It is quite clever isn't it? Someone has obviously got a bit of a cheeky streak in them."

Another picture of a cat has been stencilled on a railway electrical box nearby.

The graffiti has echoes of famed spray painting artist Banksy who has become globally famous for his artworks, often created in great secrecy and undercover of darkness, in well known locations around the world.