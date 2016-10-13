Bankers, pilots and doctors - the most popular professions of Doncaster's sex cheats revealed

Bankers, pilots and health workers are the Doncaster professions most likely to cheat on their partners, a new survey has found.

The top ten professions of cheats have been revealed in the study by Victoria Milan, a website for married people to cheat and have affairs.

And the results found that, according to female cheats, those involved in the banking and financial sector are the ones most likely to be up to no good.

Those involved in aviation - such as pilots and flight attendants were second on the list, followed by healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses.

The survey peered into the affairs of 5,658 female cheaters - and also looked into the pros and cons of having an affair with a colleague.

65% of cheating females say they cheat at work - but 85% said that they do not recommend sleeping with a co-worker.

A spokesman said: "Having an affair with your co-worker is a common occurrence and can happen in any work situation.

"The number one most positive thing about having an affair at work, according to cheaters, is that it makes work exciting, fun and easy.

"Secondly, it is the easiest place to find someone that you connect with, and you can hide in the office and not need to go anywhere else."

However, the recent survey revealed that 85 percent of female cheaters don’t recommend an affair at work.

The most negative aspect of having an office liaison, according to nearly 70 percent of surveyed women, is that there’s the potential for it to end badly—and you still have to work with the person.

Twenty-one percent said that if rumors in the office start, there is a higher chance that your partner will find out. Only 10 percent were concerned for their careers, saying that mixing work and pleasure could hamper their job performance.

Top 10 Most Cheating Professional Circles According to Female Cheaters:

1. Financial (bankers, brokers, analysts, etc.)

2. Aviation (Pilots, flight attendants, flight pursers, etc.)

3. Healthcare (doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, etc.)

4. Business (CEOs, managers, secretaries, etc.)

5. Sports (Athletes, instructors, representatives, etc.)

6. Arts (Musicians, models, actors, photographers, etc.)

7. Nightlife Industry (DJs, dancers, waiters, etc.)

8. Communication (Journalists, public relations, communicators, etc.)

9. Legal (Lawyers, secretaries, prosecutors, judges, etc.)

10 Other sectors

Sigurd Vedal, the founder and CEO of VictoriaMilan, said: “The survey clearly shows that even though there’s a risk to your career, having an affair at work makes life a lot more pleasant.

"At the same time, the majority of cheaters would steer clear of mixing work with pleasure—not because it damages their career, but because they are at risk of being found out, or will feel uncomfortable."