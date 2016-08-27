Bank Holiday weather warning for Doncaster

The August Bank Holiday weekend is expected to get off to a very wet start, as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of rain for Doncaster.

According to a forecast from the Met Office, showery rain will push north across South Yorkshire through the morning.

This will turn heavy and persistent in places later with a chance of thunder.

On Sunday there will be sunshine and occasionally heavy showers, these easing through the evening.

Sunshine and scattered showers on Monday.

Drier Tuesday, but turning cloudier from the west later.