Bales of straw found engulfed in flames in Doncaster

Dozens of bales of straw went up in flames in Doncaster.

Firefighters said around 30 bales were involved in the blaze, which was discovered on Oddy Lane, Tickhill.

The cause is not yet known.

tp://www.thestar.co.uk/news/police-probe-into-attack-in-sheffield-city-centre-1-8360953|Police probe into attack in Sheffield city centre|click here}

Jackknifed lorry causes delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Pregnant woman attacked in Sheffield park

Car fire leads to partial closure of M1 in South Yorkshire

Anti-Trump demo in Sheffield set to be attended by over 1,000 protesters

Over 2,500 people express interest in police officer jobs in South Yorkshire

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month

INSTAFAME: Exclusively revealed, Sheffield's fave food, drink and park photo opps according to Instagram

{Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis next month|Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Let’s pile misery on Bristol City boss’ says Owls star Adam Reach|click here}

Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder urges referees to clamp down on timewasting