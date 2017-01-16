Balaclava-clad robbers armed with crowbar threaten Doncaster van driver before fleeing scene with money

Balaclava-clad robbers threatened a van driver with a crowbar before making off with a large amount of money in Doncaster.

The incident happened when a van driver from a cash collection service arrived at Warners Fish Merchants in Decoy Bank North, Hyde Park, to pick up some money from the firm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the van had collected the money, but on returning to the van, is said to have been approached by two men, one who is believed to have been holding a crowbar.

"The driver was allegedly threatened by the two men, but not injured, before they stole the cash from him and ran from the area.

"Both men are described as wearing dark coloured clothing and possibly balaclavas.

"Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from you if you saw or heard anything suspicious around that time."

It happened on December 2 at 4.40pm. Any witnesses should call 101 quoting incident number 798 of 2 December 2016.