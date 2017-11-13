B&M is selling make-your-own BUG topped pizzas as I'm A Celebrity returns to TV

If you've ever fancied taking on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here bushtucker trial now's your chance - for B&M has started selling make your own bug-topped pizzas.

If you've had enough of pepperoni how about one covered in creepy crawlies?

Discount store B&M - which has branches across Doncaster, Sheffield and South Yorkshrie is now selling a I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! bug pizza for £4.99.

Described as being “wild on your taste buds”, the kit makes two 20cm pizzas and comes with tomato sauce, a base mix and mealworms – diners just need to add their own cheese.

B&M states: “Have some fun with your children and make some pizzas featuring creepy crawlies as toppings.

“If you’re a fan of I’m A Celeb’s Bushtucker Trials where they eat some rather strange foods, this is ideal for you and your family.”

The store has also launched an I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial game

The novelty game tasks players with eating mealworms and crickets.

Priced at £9.99, gamers have to spin the wheel and eat whatever ‘treat’ it lands on.

Stomach-churning items also include locusts and red hot chilli peppers.

Both items are available in stores now.

I’m A Celebrity 2017 will kick off on Sunday, November 19, 2017 on ITV.