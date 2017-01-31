Awwww! South Yorkshire Police welcomes new batch of police dogs as litter of cute puppies is born

Awwww - here are the newest recruits to South Yorkshire Police - a litter of cute police dog puppies.

The pups, known as Litter R, arrived in late December and are soon set to take their first steps in the outside world as they begin training to become the force's newest recruits.

The dogs are getting ready to begin training.

South Yorkshire Police posted photos of the new pups on its Facebook page, along with details about the dogs, born under the force's pup breeding scheme.

It said: "Police dog Izzy gave birth to her second litter of healthy puppies at the home of a puppy walker in late December.

"The eight German Shepherd puppies, made up of four boys and four girls, were born under the South Yorkshire Police puppy-breeding scheme, set up in 2007."

All of the puppies, who are now eight weeks old, have received their first round of shots and will soon be ready to take their first steps outside and begin exploring the world.

The pups were born in December. (Photo: SYP).

Over the coming weeks they will be paired to their puppy walkers and will begin their journey on the South Yorkshire Police training programme.

It added: "The scheme was brought into force to breed the next generation of working dogs, and since its introduction success has followed.

"Part of this success was Izzy’s previous litter of 12 pups, who now work in different roles in Norfolk, Humberside, Gibraltar, West Midlands and the prison service.

The post added: "Watch out for further updates on the puppies throughout their first year, as we will be sharing their first monthly meeting, where all of the puppy walkers meet up to allow the dogs to interact with each other, big milestones and much more."

The pups are the second born to police dog Izzy. (photo: SYP).